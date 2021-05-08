Pollock exited Friday's game against the Angels in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pollock suffered his injury while fielding a Mike Trout triple in the sixth inning, and he appeared to be favoring one of his legs afterward, Toribio reports. He was immediately removed from the game afterward and replaced in left field by Gavin Lux. Prior to his departure, Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.