Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Pollock had gone 1-for-6 with a walk and a strikeout in his last two games. Matt Beaty will start in left field and bat seventh.
