Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock will sit Thursday against the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Pollock will rest on getaway day as the Dodgers load up on lefties against the right-handed Sandy Alcantara. Matt Beaty starts in left field in his absence.
