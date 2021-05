Pollock (hamstring) is out of Wednesday's starting lineup against the Mariners, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

The outfielder, who hasn't started a game since May 7, walked in a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday. Once healthy, Pollock will be the Dodgers' best option in left field, especially while Cody Bellinger (leg) remains sidelined. Matt Beaty gets the start in left Wednesday.