Pollock was removed from Thursday's win over the Rockies with groin tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old went 2-for-4 with a strikeout before being lifted for a pinch runner during the seventh inning. Pollock should be considered day-to-day due to the injury. Matt Beaty and Luke Raley could see increased time in the outfield should Pollock miss any time.