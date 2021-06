Pollock went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run, three RBI and a walk as Los Angeles defeated Arizona 9-8 Sunday.

Pollock opened his day with a ground out but walked in the third, doubled in three runs in the fourth and fifth combined and singled in the seventh before being removed. It was his first three-hit game since May 2 as Pollock improved his slash line to .266/.323/.427.