Pollock (hamstring) will sit Saturday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pollock left Friday's game with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. While he's merely considered day-to-day, it's no surprise to see him sit for at least one contest. Matt Beaty will be the left fielder in his absence.
More News
-
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Leaves game with trainer•
-
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Two homers, eight RBI in win•
-
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Provides lone run in loss•
-
Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Reaches base three times•