Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers plan to activate Pollock (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list before Friday's game versus Atlanta, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 33-year-old has been on the injured list with a hamstring strain since May 15, but he's poised to rejoin the active roster Friday after two rehab appearances with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. Pollock was 16-for-47 (.340 averaged) with four homers, three doubles, 13 RBI, two stolen bases and eight runs over the previous 17 games before being sidelined by the injury.