Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .229 with zero home runs and zero steals in 35 at-bats. Matt Beaty, Mookie Betts and Zach McKinstry will start in the outfield from left to right.
