Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder took Ross Detwiler deep in the third inning, Pollock's third homer in the last seven games and ninth of the year. He only has five hits in total over that stretch, however, and on the season he's slashing a tepid .250/.305/.452.