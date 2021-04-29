Pollock went 2-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Cincinnati. He also stole a base.

The outfielder is 7-for-his-last-18 with a homer after an unimpressive start to the 2021 campaign. His average remains just .262 despite the recent surge, however he appears locked-in and capable of further raising that clip as the season progresses. Pollock will only maintain an everyday role in the Dodgers' lineup until Cody Bellinger (leg) returns, but the team's potent lineup along with Pollock's success of late suggest fantasy-worthy production when he does play.