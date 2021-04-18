Pollock (groin) will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Padres.
Pollock rejoins the lineup after he was limited to a bench role in the first two games of the series in San Diego with right groin tightness. Given that Cody Bellinger has recently been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his tibia that is expected to sideline him indefinitely, the Dodgers likely won't have the luxury of resting Pollock as frequently in the weeks to come. Before the groin injury surfaced, Pollock had started in nine of the Dodgers' first 13 games.