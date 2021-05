Pollock (hamstring) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pollock will man left field and bat seventh against right-hander Sandy Alcantara in his return after missing a week's worth of starts due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. In his limited time this month, Pollock has slashed .286/.375/.667, bringing his overall line to .269/.327/.452.