Pollock (hamstring) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 33-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight contest after picking up a Grade 1 hamstring strain Friday. Pollock will also have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time. Chris Taylor, Mookie Betts and DJ Peters will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday for the Dodgers.