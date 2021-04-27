Pollock is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 33-year-old finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest with right-hander Jeff Hoffman starting Tuesday for Cincinnati. Pollock has a poor .242/.288/.339 slash line through 66 plate appearances this season, though he's 5-for-15 with a homer, a double, a walk and three runs over his past five games. Matt Beaty, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts will start from left to right in the outfield for Los Angeles.