Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Sitting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock will sit Monday against the Padres, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Pollock hits the bench after starting eight of the Dodgers' last nine games. Zach Reks will make his major-league debut in left field in his absence.
