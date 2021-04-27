Pollock is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 33-year-old finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest with right-hander Jeff Hoffman starting Tuesday for Cincinnati. Pollock has a poor .242/.288/.339 slash line through 66 plate appearances this season, though he's 5-for-15 with one homer, one double, one walk and three runs over his past five games. Matt Beaty, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts will start from left to right in the outfield for Los Angeles.