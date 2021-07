Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Pollock slammed a seventh inning home run off Mychal Givens. He has 12 hits and five homers in his last six games. The 33-year-old is slashing .275/.336/.531 with 13 long balls and 34 RBI in 226 plate appearances. He is riding a current seven-game hitting streak.