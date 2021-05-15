Pollock left Friday's game against the Marlins with a left hamstring strain, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A week to the day after he strained his left hamstring, Pollock strained that same hamstring again while going from first to third. The Dodgers carried him on the roster the last time, but it's hard to see the team keeping Pollock active this time around, especially after such a quick recurrence of the injury. Matt Beaty appears to have a window to play regularly against right-handed pitching.