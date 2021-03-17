Pollock is slashing .125/.192/.125 and does not have an extra-base hit in 10 games this spring.

With Joc Pederson now a member of the Cubs, the door is open for Pollock to claim a near-everyday role in left field. The veteran hasn't exactly wowed in Cactus League play, though it bears mentioning that he hit only .178 in spring/summer camp last season and still put together his best campaign since 2015. That success should earn Pollock plenty of at-bats to begin the season, but the Dodgers have plenty of depth that could cut into his playing time if he starts off slowly.