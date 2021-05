Pollock went 3-for-6 with two home runs and eight RBI in Sunday's 16-4 win over Milwaukee.

Pollock hit a grand slam in the first inning and a three-run home run in the sixth. He added an RBI double in the eighth inning as his third hit of the game. The outfielder's big day lifted his slash line to .265/.307/.458 with four homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases across 84 plates appearances this season.