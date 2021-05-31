The Dodgers are expected to bring Pollock (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list ahead of their three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pollock, who went 0-for-4 with a walk across his first two rehab games at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, is scheduled to make appearances with the affiliate Tuesday and Wednesday before rejoining the big club. Assuming he avoids any setbacks with his left hamstring during the rehab assignment, Pollock should immediately reclaim a regular role in the Los Angeles outfield once he's activated.