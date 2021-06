Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Pujols knocked in Justin Turned with a fourth-inning single, then added a solo shot in the ninth. In 16 games with the Dodgers, Pujols has put up an .809 OPS with four homers, 12 RBI and five runs scored. He's batting .209 with nine long balls, 24 RBI and 14 runs scored and a stolen base in 40 games between the Dodgers and Angels this season.