Pujols will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Diamondbacks in his first game as a Dodger, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's possible the Dodgers see something in Pujols that the rest of the world doesn't, as it's unusual to see the defending champions turn to a player who hasn't produced a wRC+ above 91 since 2016 as their cleanup man. The fact that the team has so many hitters on the injured list is likely the primary reason why he's been given such an important role, but it looks as though he could be hitting in the heart of the order for now, at least against lefties like Monday's starter Madison Bumgarner.