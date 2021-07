Pujols is starting at first base and batting second Wednesday against the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Max Muncy will shift to the keystone as Pujols gets the nod at first base against southpaw Ross Detwiler. Per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, Wednesday will mark the first time in 2,862 career starts that Pujols is batting second in the starting nine.