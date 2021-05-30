Pujols went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Giants.

Pujols went deep off Jose Alvarez in the eighth inning. This was Pujols' second homer with the Dodgers and seventh of the season. Saturday marked his first game of 2021 with multiple extra-base hits. Since becoming a Dodger, he is batting .235 with eight RBI and two runs. The veteran is getting consistent playing time while the team deals with injuries to multiple position players.