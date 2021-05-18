Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Pujols will make another start at first base in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

In his Dodgers debut Monday, Pujols went 1-for-4 with an RBI single while batting out of the cleanup spot. With the Dodgers down three key everyday hitters in Cody Bellinger (lower leg), Corey Seager (hand) and AJ Pollock (hamstring), the three-time MVP looks like he could get the opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis. To accommodate Pujols at first base, the Dodgers shifted Max Muncy over to the keystone Monday, while Gavin Lux filled in for the injured Seager at shortstop.