Pujols is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Matt Beaty will crack the lineup at first base while Pujols heads to the bench after three consecutive starts. Since signing with the Dodgers on May 15, Pujols has gone 5-for-19 with a home run and five RBI in six games with his new team. Though he's served as Los Angeles' primary first baseman, Pujols' time as an everyday player could come to an end if Cody Bellinger (lower leg) and/or Zach McKinstry (oblique) are cleared to return from the injured list next weekend.