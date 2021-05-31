Pujols went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.
Pujols went deep off Jake McGee in the ninth inning to close the gap to one run. The veteran has provided an extra spark in the Dodgers' offense as he has homered in his last two games. He is getting on base more consistently since joining his new ball club. The future Hall of Famer won't be in the lineup everyday, but he is always a threat to hit the long ball on any given day.
