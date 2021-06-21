Pujols went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday in the Dodgers' 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pujols singled in the first and took Arizona starter Alex Young deep in the third to extend Los Angeles' lead to 4-1. The long ball was the 673rd of Pujols' career and also gave him his 1,860th career run, allowing him to pass Mel Ott for 14th place on MLB's all-time list. Pujols has been seeing more work of late with Max Muncy (oblique) on the injured list, but the expected returns of Muncy and Cody Bellinger (hamstring) early this week should result in the 41-year-old's opportunities becoming more scarce.