Pujols produced an RBI single in his only at-bat during Sunday's 5-1 victory versus the Nationals.

The veteran didn't start but was called upon in a big spot in the seventh inning. With the game tied 1-1 and a runner on second base, Pujols laced a single to left field to give the Dodgers a one-run lead. The RBI was his 20th in 34 games since joining the Dodgers May 15. Over that stretch, Pujols is slashing .255/.290/.468 with six home runs.