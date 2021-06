Pujols is not starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The veteran has been on a tear of late, going 9-for-22 with two homers and just two strikeouts in his last eight games. Despite that recent success, Pujols has hit a lowly .157 against righty pitchers this season, and the Dodgers are facing a tough one Wednesday in Zack Wheeler. Matt Beaty will start at first base.