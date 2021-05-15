Pujols signed a major-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 41-year-old clearly doesn't have much left in the tank, as he hasn't produced an above-average batting line since 2016, hitting .240/.289/.405 (good for an 84 wRC+) over the last five years. That might be good enough for a defense-first shortstop or catcher but certainly doesn't cut it at first base. The defending champions clearly think he's still a major-league player, however, and could carve out some at-bats for him at first base against lefties, giving Max Muncy the occasional rest.