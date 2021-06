Pujols went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 9-8 win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Pujols singled in the first and took Arizona starter Alex Young deep in the third to extend Los Angeles' lead to 4-1. He's improved in a semi-regular role since joining the Dodgers on May 17, going 20-for-76 over the stretch.