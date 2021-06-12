Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 12-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

After replacing Max Muncy in the second, Pujols connected on the fourth of five Dodgers' home runs in the game in the fourth inning and later singled and scored in the fifth. A return to the National League appears to have reinvigorated the future Hall-Of-Famer as he's raised his slash line from .198/.250/.372 to .225/.276/.451 in 19 games with the Dodgers.