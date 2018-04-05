Dodgers' Alec Asher: Claimed by Dodgers
Asher was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Asher was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he will begin the 2018 season. The right-hander was previously designated for assignment by the Orioles last week. During 60 innings in the majors last year, he posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.
