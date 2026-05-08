Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Out of lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeland isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Freeland has gone 5-for-14 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored since the beginning of May, but the Dodgers will keep him on the bench to begin Friday's series opener. Santiago Espinal will get the nod at second base and bat ninth.
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