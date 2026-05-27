Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Set to rejoin big club

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 15-6 win over the Rockies that Freeland will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Wednesday's series finale, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Freeland will be rejoining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Enrique Hernandez, who will be headed back to the shelf after straining his oblique just two days after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The Dodgers designated Santiago Espinal for assignment to clear room on the roster for Hernandez, so the addition of Freeland will strengthen the club's infield depth. After breaking camp with the big club, Freeland slashed .235/.309/.337 with two home runs and eight RBI through 33 games before the Dodgers optioned him to Triple-A on May 11, when shortstop Mookie Betts returned from a stint on the IL. During his upcoming stint with Los Angeles, Freeland is likely to occupy the short side of a platoon at second base with Hyeseong Kim or at third base with Max Muncy (wrist).