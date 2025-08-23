Freeland went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

Freeland has four extra-base hits over his last five games. His homer Friday was the first of his big-league career, coming in his 20th game. Freeland is up to a .228/.353/.351 slash line with five RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base through 69 plate appearances. He should continue to see time primarily against right-handed pitchers while the Dodgers wait to get some infielders back from injuries.