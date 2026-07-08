Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Three hits, steal in loss

Freeland went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Freeland has started at second base in five of the Dodgers' seven games in July, including three times against right-handers. There was room for both Freeland and Tommy Edman in the lineup Tuesday since Teoscar Hernandez got a day off, but the two are largely expected to share duties at the keystone. Edman's versatility likely means Freeland won't get completely shut out of the lineup, but it remains to be seen how the work gets divvied up. Freeland is batting .237 with a .637 OPS, three home runs, two steals, 19 RBI, 24 runs scored and seven doubles over 218 plate appearances.