Verdugo (ankle) is back in the lineup as the designated hitter Monday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers' top prospect had been sidelined since April 22 with a rolled ankle, and the Dodgers will ease him back as the DH. He is hitting .301/.336/.456 with four home runs and zero steals over 103 at-bats this season at Triple-A.