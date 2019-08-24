Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Begins baseball activities
Verdugo (oblique) has resumed baseball activities, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo has been out since landing on the injured list Aug. 6 with a strained right oblique. While he appears to have taken the first step toward returning to the Dodgers, the 23-year-old will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club sometime in September.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Still struggling with oblique•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: May be out two weeks•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Out with oblique strain•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Scratched with back injury•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Starting in center field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...