Verdugo got the start in center field Monday, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a loss to the Mets.

Verdugo made his first start since being called up Sept. 1. The Dodgers are currently operating with a crowded outfield, so the 22-year-old's starts may be few and far between as the club competes for a playoff spot. While Verdugo's fantasy value in redraft leagues remains limited, the future is bright for the prospect after slashing .329/.391/.472 with 10 homers and eight steals in 91 minor-league games this season.