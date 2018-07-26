Verdugo started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

Verdugo has now started two consecutive games since being called up July 23. Tuesday's start came in place of Matt Kemp, and Wednesday's was to give Chris Taylor the day off in center. With Joc Pederson taking a hold of the left field job against righties, it appears that Verdugo will be limited to a fourth outfielder role until Yasiel Puig (oblique) returns from the disabled list Saturday.