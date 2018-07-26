Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Collects two hits Wednesday
Verdugo started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.
Verdugo has now started two consecutive games since being called up July 23. Tuesday's start came in place of Matt Kemp, and Wednesday's was to give Chris Taylor the day off in center. With Joc Pederson taking a hold of the left field job against righties, it appears that Verdugo will be limited to a fourth outfielder role until Yasiel Puig (oblique) returns from the disabled list Saturday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Called up by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Posts fifth straight multi-hit game•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Sent back to minors•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Will see regular starts with Puig out•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...