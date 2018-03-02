Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Competing for left field job
Verdugo went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's spring training loss to the Indians.
Verdugo has gotten off to a hot start this spring, going 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles through five games. The 21-year-old will have to keep this momentum going if he wants to usurp Matt Kemp and Joc Pederson for the left field job battle. The talented prospect should already be on dynasty-league owners' radars, but those in standard formats should monitor his progress this spring in the event he is able to earn a starting job.
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...