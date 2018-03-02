Verdugo went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's spring training loss to the Indians.

Verdugo has gotten off to a hot start this spring, going 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles through five games. The 21-year-old will have to keep this momentum going if he wants to usurp Matt Kemp and Joc Pederson for the left field job battle. The talented prospect should already be on dynasty-league owners' radars, but those in standard formats should monitor his progress this spring in the event he is able to earn a starting job.