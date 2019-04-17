Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Continues torrid start
Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the Dodgers' 6-1 win over the Reds on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old continued his red-hot hitting, lacing three more hits to bring his slash line up to a blistering .375/.390/.725 through 40 at-bats, to go along with three long balls and 12 RBI. He's earned an expanded role for the time being, and while his current pace is unsustainable, manager Dave Roberts will have to keep giving him at-bats as long as he continues to produce.
