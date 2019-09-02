Verdugo (oblique) will have a chance to return from the injured list during Los Angeles' upcoming series with Baltimore, which runs from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Verdugo started a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on Sunday, and while he was initially targeting a return by the weekend, the Dodgers don't expect the outfielder back until next week. He's been sidelined since Aug. 6 due to a right oblique strain.