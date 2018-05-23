Verdugo is not in the lineup for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday after twisting his ankle during Tuesday's game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo exited Tuesday's minor-league game in the third inning after turning his ankle while making a throw. The injury isn't believe to be serious, per Gurnick, but the Dodgers will obviously proceed cautiously with one of their top prospects.

