Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over Milwaukee.

Verdugo got the offense rolling early with a two-run single in the first inning before later hitting a solo shot. The rookie is taking full advantage of his bigger role with the Dodgers, hitting .343 with nine RBI in 35 at-bats this season.

