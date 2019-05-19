Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI to help the Dodgers to an 8-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.

The 23-year-old continues to impress at the dish, as this multi-hit day brings his slash line up to .323/.370/.532 through 124 at-bats. With A.J. Pollock (elbow) on the injured list, Verdugo should continue to see a regular role in the Dodgers' lineup, and the way he's performing, manager Dave Roberts almost certainly will have to find a way to keep giving him regular at-bats even when Pollock returns